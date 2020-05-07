Sen. Rand Paul responds to COVID-19 situation at Kentucky prisons

Sen. Rand Paul has responded to the COVID-19 situation at prisons in Kentucky.

In Lexington, dozens of inmates at the Federal Medical Center on Leestown Road are infected.

As of Thursday morning, officials are reporting 57 inmates and three employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

[PREVIOUS: Over 50 COVID-19 cases at Lexington federal prison]

With more than 1,400 inmates at the location, the Fayette County health department says they expect that number will continue rising.

The facility is operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, so the health department has no jurisdiction over the conditions inside.

Thursday morning, Sen. Paul said this in a tweet:

"My office has been in touch with prison officials and public health officials in Lexington and across the state this week, connecting them for information and resources. We must work together to stop the spread through our prisons."

In Western Kentucky, more than 300 COVID-19 cases have been reported at Muhlenberg County's Green River Correctional Complex.