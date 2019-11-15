Sen. Rand Paul visits Commonwealth; talks jobs, impeachment, and new gov.-elect

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is visiting several places around the Commonwealth on Friday.

Sen. Rand Paul spoke with reporters after visiting with employees and executives at Lexmark in Lexington. (Photo: WKYT)

Paul spent part of his morning at Lexmark in Lexington, where he talked to reporters about President Trump's impeachment inquiry, the Kentucky governor's race, and the economy.

The senator said during his time in Lexington, he met with board members, executives, and employees of Lexmark to discuss how lawmakers can promote business growth by removing government obstacles.

He also spoke about the economy, saying it's in a good place with low unemployment and high wages.

Now on day two of President Trump’s impeachment hearings, Senator Paul also shared his thoughts on the proceedings.

"I'm against it,” said Paul. “I think the one thing that's for certain is that both parties have been threatening the aid. Joe Biden went there and said 'I'm going to cut your aid off if you don't fire this prosecutor. Some people think that the prosecutor was investigating his son."

Paul also had a lot to say about the Kentucky Governor's race, saying Democrats and Republicans should work together.

He said he had a good working relationship with Governor-elect Andy Beshear's dad and former governor, Steve Beshear.

"I think it would behoove all of us to have pretty good relations because you have a Republican legislature and a Democratic governor,” noted Paul. “Really, one can't do anything without the other."

Senator Paul said he hasn't spoken with Governor-elect Andy Beshear. When asked if he'll be coming to the governor's inauguration on Dec. 10, he said he'll have to see.

Senator Paul will also make stops in Campbellsville and Glasgow on Friday.

