Senate Bill 15, Marsy’s Law, passes through committee

A proposed law that would expand the legal rights of crime victims passed through the Senate State & Local Government Committee on Wednesday.

“I am very pleased that Marsy’s Law passed out of committee today and look forward to the next steps to ensure this important amendment is back on the ballot for Kentucky voters in November,” says Senator Whitney Westerfield.

Proponents say Marsy’s Law would ensure that survivors are provided with reasonable protection, including the right to be paid back by a convicted party for lost days of work, medical bills, and damages to property.

The right to consult with a prosecutor or a representative of the prosecutor’s office would also be assured.

The next step for the bill will be to go to the full Senate.