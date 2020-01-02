Senate Democrats: Kentucky's attorney general asks FBI to investigate Bevin's pardons

Kentucky's Senate Democrats confirm that Attorney General Daniel Cameron has made a formal request for the FBI to investigate former Gov. Matt Bevin's pardons.

Senate Majority Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, and Representative Chris Harris, D-Forest Hills, released a joint statement thanking Attorney General Cameron for making the request.

"As we wrote in our letter to the attorney general last month, a governor may have broad pardoning powers, but there must be further scrutiny by law enforcement when there is an appearance of impropriety or corruption. Kentuckians deserve to know if the pardon of Patrick Baker, whose family raised tens of thousands of dollars for Gov. Bevin in 2018, was granted improperly. We believe strongly that this and potentially other pardons should be investigated impartially, and are pleased that the attorney general agrees and has asked the FBI to make sure that happens,” wrote the two lawmakers.

Attorney General Cameron wrote a response to the lawmakers.

"While Kentucky's constitution gives the governor the power to pardon a person convicted of crimes, I believe the pardon power should be used sparingly and only after a great deliberation with due concern for public safety," wrote Cameron.

You can read his full response below.