Senate GOP game plan means more Trump nominees, fewer bills

Mitch McConnell says the Senate will be in the "personnel business" this year. But the majority leader's focus on confirming President Donald Trump's nominees is coming at the expense of any big legislative priorities.

Nearly 100 days into the new Congress, the Senate is adding more judges to the courts and putting more Trump appointees in government offices. But Trump's promises to replace the Affordable Care Act, invest in infrastructure or cut middle-class taxes have been essentially shelved.

The result is that the Republican-run Senate is on a very different path heading into the 2020 election is the Democratic-controlled House. House Democrats are churning out a long list of popular bills on ethics, gun violence and other topics that, while unlikely to become law, show voters their priorities.