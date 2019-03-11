Senate committee approves child bicycle helmet requirement bill

A bill seeking to require Kentucky children to wear helmets while riding a bike is awaiting approval from the Kentucky Senate.

After several attempts in recent years to push the proposed legislation through the General Assembly, House Bill 280 was passed by its senate committee Monday.

The bill is informally known as TJ’s bill, would require children under the age of 12 to wear a helmet while biking. The goal of the bill is to cut down on the amount of children dealing with traumatic brain injuries, stemming from bicycle accidents, according to the bill’s sponsor Rep. Regina Huff (R-Williamsburg).

“I saw a traumatic brain injury take one of the strongest people I know mentally, physically, emotionally and render him helpless,” said Huff.

Huff is backing this bill in memory of her late husband Dewayne Bunch. A former state lawmaker and teacher, Bunch died in 2012, a year after suffering an injury while breaking up a fight between two students.

The bill made its way out of committee today with only one vote in opposition. Senator David Givens explained he supports the advocacy of the bill, but has concerns instituting requirements for parenting into state law.

Those who back the bill say they hope to use it as a teaching tool, which is why the first offense results in warning.

Advocates also said that preventing brain injuries in children could save millions of dollars in funding that goes towards treating the injuries.

