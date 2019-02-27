Senate committee passes permitless concealed carry bill

Kentucky lawmakers are one step closer to passing a bill which would allow people to conceal carry a gun without a permit.

The measure, backed by the National Rifle Association, passed a House committee 12-8.

Senate Bill 150 looks to allow people 21 and older to carry the concealed firearm in the same places people with a concealed carry license can have their guns.

The Republican-backed bill was met with some opposition during Wednesday's committee meeting, including Anita Franklin, a Lexington woman who lost her son to gun violence. She believes there is an epidemic in the country.

Bill supporters say the bill reinforces Kentuckians' constitutional rights.

"It is not the role of the government to force its citizens to ask for their permission and pay recurrent fees in order to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights," Rep. Savannah Maddox, R - Dry Ridge.

Lawmakers on both sides debated the issue passionately. Rep. Charles Booker, D - Louisville, was against the measure, saying he has lost family to gun violence. Rep. Kim Moser, R - Taylor Mill, countered by saying she wouldn't be comfortable carrying a gun if it wasn't concealed.

The bill moves to the full House.