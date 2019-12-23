Send your Christmas tree to the fishes after the holiday

After the holidays your Christmas tree can become a new home for Kentucky's fish.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be collecting natural Christmas trees starting Dec. 26.

There will be 39 drop-off locations across the state for the 'Christmas for the Fishes' program.

“Christmas for the Fishes gives people the opportunity to participate in our year-round conservation efforts,” says Joseph Zimmerman, habitat program coordinator for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “Instead of your tree going to a landfill, it can be recycled into something that directly helps our fish and wildlife.”

The tree must have all lights and decorations removed before being donated.

Limbs, wreaths and other brush will not be accepted.

Find your nearest drop-off location here.

The program will continue through mid-January.

The trees will be used to improve Boltz Lake, Corinth Lake and Barren River Lake.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife receives around 3,000 donated trees each year.