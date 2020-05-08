Senior Intern, Summer Youth Job training programs canceled in Lexington

On Friday, Lexington Social Services announced the cancellation of this summer’s Senior Intern Program and Summer Youth Job Training Program because of the health risks of COVID-19. Both annual programs are expected to resume in the summer of 2021.

“These popular programs are traditional highlights of our summer programming, but taking the necessary precautions for COVID-19 is now our immediate focus,” said Chris Ford, Commissioner of Social Services. “Senior Interns and Summer Youth Jobs represent true community engagement, and we fully intend to reconnect these partnerships next summer.”

The Senior Intern Program is designed for residents, age 50 and older, who want to learn more about local government. The program was originally scheduled for June 8 - 12. The City, in partnership with PNC Bank, AARP Kentucky, and the Urban County Council, has led the Senior Intern Program for 35 consecutive years. Last year, 45 Senior Interns participated in the program.

The Summer Youth Job Training Program provides workforce training opportunities for Lexington youth. During the 6-week program, youth workers are assigned part-time jobs with Lexington businesses, government agencies, and community organizations. The Summer Youth program was originally scheduled to run from June 8 - July 17. Last year, 300 teens participated in the program.

