Senior home asks for candy to give out on Halloween

Halloween is on the way, and residents of a Houston-area assisted living center want to be part of it.

Residents of a Texas senior home got on social media to get Halloween candy for kids. (Source: KTRK/Heartis Clear Lake/CNN)

Not so much for themselves, but to share in the joy of it with children in the community.

It’s been a while for people at Heartis Clear Lake since they’ve seen any trick-or-treaters.

"Yes, it's sad, not being able to see those kids," said resident Jack Newlin.

So, the senior citizens took advantage of what kids take for granted to get the word out.

They took a picture and used social media to spread the word, in hopes of getting candy donated to pass out on Halloween – hopefully enough for every child in the neighborhood.

But to some, social media was a new concept.

Becky Hudson, the lifestyle director at Heartis, had to get some people on board.

"First, I’ve got to make sure everybody knows about the internet, of course," Hudson said. "I told them if we were able to take a photo and maybe share it out to the local groups, that maybe somebody out there would see this story and really want to help in this cause.”

Their picture took off on social media, with candy streaming in.

"It’s just showing them what our community can do, and the power of Facebook and social media and the good that it can do," Hudson said.

Copyright 2019 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.

