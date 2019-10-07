Sens. McConnell, Paul differ on withdrawing US troops in northern Syria

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul are showing significant foreign policy differences after the White House announced U.S. forces in northern Syria will withdraw as Turkish forces plan to invade.

McConnell released a statement Monday disagreeing with President Trump's decision, saying there is "bipartisan concern" about ISIS and al Qaeda in the region, and there are "significant security and humanitarian risks."

“A precipitous withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria would only benefit Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime. And it would increase the risk that ISIS and other terrorist groups regroup," McConnell said.

Sen. Rand Paul offered a differing viewpoint, saying he agrees with President Trump's decision "to stop our endless wars and have a true America First foreign policy." Trump said in a series of tweets the U.S. was only supposed to be in Syria for 30 days, and ISIS is no longer the threat it once was.

"So many neocons want us to stay in wars all over the Middle East forever," Paul tweeted. "President Donald Trump is absolutely right to end those wars and bring the troops home."

Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky's lone Democrat in the U.S. House, accuses President Trump of "throwing our friends and allies under a lethal bus" by withdrawing from Syria.

Kurdish fighters in the region say the U.S. is turning its back on its allies and risking gains made in the fight against ISIS. Turkey considers the Kurdish fighters terrorists who are allied with organizations that have waged an insurgency against the country for 35 years.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.