Sensitive documents destroyed at free shredding event in Lexington

The city of Lexington helped people protect themselves from identity theft on Saturday.

A free paper shredding event collected documents containing personal information, such as bank statements, tax documents, and credit card offers.

The Better Business Bureau says shredding these documents is the only true way to protect yourself because criminals are always on the lookout for information like birthdays or social security numbers.

“They can use that to open lines of credit, maybe sign up for cell phone accounts, all kinds of information that they can use that for, and it can come back and haunt you in ways that you may not even realize until later, down the road,” says Heather Clary with the Better Business Bureau.

The city hosts the shredding event twice a year. The next one will be in the spring.

