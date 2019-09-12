Sept. 12 declared ‘Hunger Action Day’ in Lexington

On Thursday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton declared Sept. 12 ‘Hunger Action Day’ in the city, raising awareness of the number of families in the Bluegrass who don’t have enough to eat.

Mayor Linda Gorton proclaimed Sept. 12 as 'Hunger Action Day.' September is recognized nationally as 'Hunger Action Month.'

“The issue is much bigger and broader than most people know,” says Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, who joined Mayor Gorton at the proclamation ceremony.

More than 200,000 people are food insecure in central and eastern Kentucky, including over 48,000 in Lexington.

“That’s a big problem, and we need to do as much as we can to solve it,” says Mayor Gorton. “If you don’t get enough to eat, you can’t function in school, you can’t function well on a job.”

At the ceremony, Halligan said he hopes more people will join the fight against hunger, “by making a difference in a neighborhood where hunger exists, working with people in that neighborhood.”

Each year, God’s Pantry Food Bank gives away nearly 40 million pounds of food, which families receive on a weekly basis.

“Many people who are hungry are unwilling to share the fact that they are hungry,” says Halligan. “They just want to get through life the way the rest of us want to get through life in a normal way. So, we try to very respectfully assist them in doing that.”

Members of God’s Pantry Food Bank say those who wish to help can do so by making a donation and signing up to volunteer.

