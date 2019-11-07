Sequoyah Collins arraigned on murder charge for deadly Lexington crash

The Lexington woman charged in a deadly July crash that killed a 10-year-old girl faced a Fayette County Circuit Court judge on Thursday.

Sequoyah Collins was arrested after police charged her with murder in a deadly July 5 crash in Lexington. (Fayette County Detention Center)

Sequoyah Collins was arraigned for a murder charge, and she entered a not guilty plea.

Collins is also facing two counts of assault, three counts of wanton endangerment and DUI.

Lexington police say Collins had a .211 blood-alcohol content and cocaine in her system when she was driving double the speed limit on Tates Creek Road in the early morning hours of July 5. Her vehicle crashed into another vehicle, killing 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez. The blood test was conducted four hours after the crash.

Collins has two court dates scheduled in December.