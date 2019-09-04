Sequoyah Collins' bond remains at $500K following court appearance

The Lexington woman accused of murdering a 10-year-old girl in a July 5 DUI crash remains in jail following her arraignment in Fayette District Court Wednesday.

Sequoyah Collins was arrested Tuesday after police charged her with murder in a deadly July 5 crash in Lexington. (Fayette County Detention Center)

A not guilty plea was entered on 24-year-old Sequoyah Collins' behalf Wednesday while she appeared from jail in a video conference.

The judge kept Collins' bond at $500,000 cash because of the severity of the charges.

Collins is accused of being more than three times the legal limit and driving nearly double the speed limit in the early morning crash on Tates Creek Road. The crash killed Alexia Gomez Hernandez and injured several others.

Police also charged Collins with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Crash investigators said the four children inside the other vehicle were buckled, but there were two children for each seat belt being used. The driver of the other vehicle was not charged or cited.

Collins' preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.