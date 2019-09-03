Sequoyah Collins charged with murder in deadly Lexington crash

A Lexington woman is now charged with murder in connection to a deadly crash that killed a 10-year-old girl July 5.

Sequoyah Collins was arrested following a crash on Tates Creek Road

Police say Sequoyah Collins was arrested on the upgraded charges after crash investigators determined she was driving in excess of 80 mph while extremely intoxicated.

The crash killed 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez and injured several others.

Collins is now charged with murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Witnesses also said Collins ran a red light before the crash.

Police said the four children inside the vehicle were buckled, but there were two children for each seat belt being used. The driver of the other vehicle was not charged or cited.

Collins was previously charged with DUI. Her pre-trial conference scheduled for Tuesday was changed to Oct. 8.