Sequoyah Collins indicted on murder charge for deadly Lexington crash

A Fayette County grand jury has indicted a woman on several charges including murder following a deadly July crash that killed a 10-year-old girl.

Sequoyah Collins was arrested Tuesday after police charged her with murder in a deadly July 5 crash in Lexington. (Fayette County Detention Center)

Sequoyah Collins was indicted Monday for murder, two counts of assault, three counts of wanton endangerment and DUI.

Lexington police say Collins had a .211 blood-alcohol content and cocaine in her system when she was driving double the speed limit on Tates Creek Road in the early morning hours of July 5. Her vehicle crashed into another vehicle, killing 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez. The blood test was conducted four hours after the crash.

Collins remains in the Fayette County Detention Center where she is being held on a $150,000 bond. Her next court appearance is Nov. 7.