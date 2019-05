Serengeti Empress wins the 145th running of the Kentucky Oaks.

The horse had 13-1 odds to win. Longshot Liora (38-1) placed while Lady Apple (10-1) showed.

Favorite Bellafina was caught in traffic and was only able to get fifth.

Positive Spirit stumbled out of the gate from the 6 post. Both the horse and jockey are reportedly OK.

A $2 exacta paid $878.40.