Serial scammer Sherman Denny receives court-appointed attorney in arraignment

A prolific Lexington scam artist is now facing more serious charges, and he was arraigned in court Tuesday following his Monday arrest.

Sherman Denny was arraigned in Fayette District Court after being arrest Tuesday on nine different charges including theft by deception, wanton endangerment of a police officer and fleeing or evading police.

Investigators say Denny has gone up to prospective victims saying he is from out of town and forgot his diabetes information. He is considered a serial scammer, faking illnesses to get cash from compassionate victims.

Police had a run-in with Denny Mar. 25 when officers say he nearly hit an officer driving away from a scene near Executive Drive. Officers received a tip that Denny was back in the same area scamming victims Monday. Officers followed him until Denny sideswiped another vehicle.

Denny appeared in court by video from the Fayette County Detention Center. He told the judge he couldn't afford an attorney, and he was assigned a public defender. The public defender waived his formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea for him.