Serious crash blocking Nicholasville Road

Scene of a crash on Nicholasville Road in Lexington.
Updated: Fri 8:20 AM, Jul 05, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a crash on Nicholasville Road.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near Johnston Boulevard.

Inbound Nicholasville Road is blocked at Shady Lane.

