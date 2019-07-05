Serious crash blocking Nicholasville Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a crash on Nicholasville Road.
The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near Johnston Boulevard.
Inbound Nicholasville Road is blocked at Shady Lane.
WKYT has a crew headed to the scene.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a crash on Nicholasville Road.
The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near Johnston Boulevard.
Inbound Nicholasville Road is blocked at Shady Lane.
WKYT has a crew headed to the scene.
Traffic Alert!!!!— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) July 5, 2019
Friday, July 5th @ 8:011am
Due to a serious accident Nicholasville Road at Johnston Drive (near Central Baptist Hospital) will be shutdown.
Inbound Nicholasville Rd is shutdown at Johnston Blvd due to an injury collision reportedly involving a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/Xiv3M6cAo3— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) July 5, 2019