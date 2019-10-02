Motorcyclist killed in crash on busy Lexington road

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Russell Cave Road in Lexington.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Greenwich Pike, close to the Bourbon County line.

Officials told WKYT a motorcyclist and a car collided. The motorcyclist died from the injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Russell Cave is closed between Greenwich Pike and Hughes Lane. Police anticipate the road will be closed until at least 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.

