Motorcyclist killed in crash on busy Lexington road

A motorcyclist was killed in a Wednesday morning crash on Russell Cave Road.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 7:49 AM, Oct 02, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a fatal crash on Russell Cave Road in Lexington.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Greenwich Pike, close to the Bourbon County line.

Officials told WKYT a motorcyclist and a car collided. The motorcyclist died from the injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Russell Cave is closed between Greenwich Pike and Hughes Lane. Police anticipate the road will be closed until at least 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus