Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on I-75 at I-64 split in Lexington

Crews have cleared the scene of a deadly Monday morning crash on an Interstate highway in Lexington.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office is at the scene of a deadly crash at the I-75/I-64 southern split in Lexington. (Photo: WKYT)

The Fayette County Coroner's Office responded to the crash, which was on the ramp from Interstate 75 southbound to Interstate 64 eastbound at the southern split.

The coroner identified the victim as 50-year-old Valeria Nelson of Huntington, West Virginia.

Only one car was reported to be involved in the crash, and Nelson was the passenger in the vehicle. Her husband was driving the vehicle. Speed did not play a factor in the crash, as the driver was going about 55 mph in a 70 mph zone. Police do believe the driver lost control because of wet roads.