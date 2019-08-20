I-64 in Clark County reopened following fatal crash

Investigators are working to identify the driver of a dump truck who was killed in a crash on Interstate 64 in Clark County.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes near the 99-mile marker.

The right westbound lane was closed until 4:30 a.m.

Police said the driver was headed eastbound when the truck crossed the median and crashed into an embankment on the westbound side of the interstate.

The dump truck was towed from the scene for further investigating.

