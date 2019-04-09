Serious crash shuts down stretch of Man o'War

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serious crash is causing a traffic backup on Man O'War Boulevard.
The crash is close to Jocasta Drive, near Buckhorn Drive.
The inner loop of Man o'War is shut down at Mt. McKinley Way. The outer loop remains open.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serious crash is causing a traffic backup on Man O'War Boulevard.
The crash is close to Jocasta Drive, near Buckhorn Drive.
The inner loop of Man o'War is shut down at Mt. McKinley Way. The outer loop remains open.
UPDATE: MOW between Jocasta Dr and Pimlico Pkwy.— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) April 9, 2019
1. Inner loop is shutdown at Pimlico Pkwy.
2. Outer loop left lane blocked at Jocasta Dr.
3. Police are on scene of an injury collision at Jocasta Dr. pic.twitter.com/9w7NWbg6DW