Man seriously injured after driving tractor-trailer off Laurel County bridge

Laurel County deputies are investigating after a traffic crash on KY 1223 (Dorthae Road) early Wednesday morning that sent a tractor-trailer off a bridge.

According to the sheriff, the crash happened on the wooden bridge that crosses over CSX railroad just before 1:30 a.m. The flatbed, loaded with wood, overturned off the bridge and fell onto the tracks, blocking train traffic. Deputies notified CSX officials who had to halt all traffic while the scene was cleared.

The sheriff says the bridge and the guardrail were significantly damaged because of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is identified as 51-year-old Daniel Lynch, of Clinton Township, Michigan. He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London and was expected to be transferred to UK Hospital for further treatment.