Services announced for former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen

The family of former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen has announced funeral arrangements.

The visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10, at the St. Pius X Church on Dudley Rd. in Edgewood, KY. The visitation runs from 2pm to 6pm. It will be followed by burial service at the church beginning at 6pm.

Lorenzen, 38, died Wednesday.

Linnemann family funeral homes is handling the arrangements. The family has asked, in lieu of flowers, for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN., Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for Better Health and Nutrition, and United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation in Pittsburgh, PA.

Condolences can also be made on the Linnemann Funeral Homes website.