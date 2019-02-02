Set against a shaky global picture, US economy looks sturdy

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

The U.S. economy, well into its 10th year of growth, still has a spring in its step. And it's all the more visible when set against a tiring global picture.

A robust January jobs report on Friday showed that America's companies are, for now, brushing off an array of economic perils and still hiring at a brisk pace. The risks that for months had induced hand-wringing among economists about a possible looming recession appear to have had little effect on employers.

Overseas growth is stumbling, led by weakness in China, the world's second-largest economy. Europe is hamstrung by a recession in Italy and the potential for an unruly Brexit. A trade war between the U.S. and China and higher U.S. mortgage rates, partly engineered by the Federal Reserve, remain threats.

