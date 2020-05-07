Several Lexington parks facilities to reopen next week

A release from Mayor Linda Gorton’s office states that several Parks and Recreation facilities are opening for tennis, pickleball, pedal boats, and kayaks next week.

“There are some new rules to provide for social distancing, but there’s still plenty of room for fun,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Tennis and pickleball courts will open Monday, May 11. Nets will be installed on about 50% of the City’s courts to encourage social distancing. Benches will be removed, where possible. Rules to encourage safe play will be posted at all courts.

The accessible Jacobson Boat Dock will open May 13. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday- Friday; Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: 1-7 p.m. Two- and four-person pedal boats, and 2-person kayaks are available for rent. Again, rules will be posted to encourage safe use in a pandemic.

Finally, on Monday, May 11, golf operations will expand. Changes include curbside sales of food, beverages, and merchandise. Courses will return to normal rate structures. Ranges will be open to allow for practice. All purchases are limited to credit cards.

