Several cars damaged in DUI crash on I-75 in Lexington

One person was arrested following a crash in which several cars were damaged on Interstate 75 in Lexington.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday near the northern split.

Police said Bobby Dean Craig was headed southbound when he lost control and struck the median. Craig's car flipped over the concrete barrier and landed in the northbound lanes.

The crash took down a light pole and sent pieces of concrete into the road, damaging at least four other cars, police said.

Lanes in both directions were closed while police and firefighters worked to clean up the debris. All lanes were reopened by 3:30.

Police charged Craig with DUI. He was the only person in his vehicle. No injuries were reported.

