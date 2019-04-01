Several eastern Kentucky families still awaiting federal aid after February flooding

Life has gone on as normal for many in eastern Kentucky after flooding and mudslides. However, many in Martin County remain with damaged homes -- some completely destroyed.

WSAZ reports the late-February floods and mudslides hit several areas of the county but damaged dozens of homes in the Tomahawk community.

In that community, Sheila Mollett still awaits federal help after sending a request in through the state.

According to the state Emergency Management office in Frankfort, they took in several requests for federal aid from Martin County. They say most of the requests consisted of damaged roads and bridges. One request was a damaged parks and recreation area and 12 homes damaged by the brutal weather.

Mollett’s home was damaged after thousands of pounds of mud ran down a hillside behind her home, destroying the back side. The disaster sent her family of five out of the home – no living in a two bedroom apartment being funded by the American Red Cross.

While she awaits funding, state officials say there is a holdup. Officials say shortly after flooding in eastern Kentucky, the western portion of the state was also hit hard by flooding. Normally the state would request a disaster declaration from President Trump to fund the relief but say they are now waiting to send the reports until they have more information from western Kentucky so they can have the president sign one declaration instead of multiple ones from the state.

This decision in turn has left several families in eastern Kentucky waiting while living in alternative housing – some homeless.

“We are just trying to get some help to get us back to our property,” Mollett said. “This is where we live, this is where our kids were raised.”

When asked about a time frame of those evaluations in western Kentucky, they say they are not sure and will have a better idea within the next two weeks.

Kentucky is no stranger to disaster declarations. The state ranks in the top five in the nation for the presidential act. Emergency Management leaders say in the past 10 years, 21 declarations have been granted – mostly all flooding related.

If passed, the declaration will give monetary needs to families, along with FEMA housing if needed.

Officials say nobody in eastern Kentucky has seen federal aid to homes since the flood. It is unknown if aid has arrived for roads or the recreation center.