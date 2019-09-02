Several injured after tree falls on tent at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park campground

Two people have suffered serious injuries after a tree fell on their tent at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park.

Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent in Robertson County. (Submitted Photo)

The tree fell Sunday night at the campground in Robertson County near the Nicholas County line. Several were injured, and the two that suffered serious injuries were airlifted to the hospital.

David Breezley is from Ohio, but he was at the campground when he heard the tree fell.

"First thing I thought of was, 'Oh, God,'" Breezley said.

Breezley was one of many who ran to help. It took a crowd of people to lift the tree off the tent, cut the tent open and get the people inside out.

"You see something happen to somebody, you jump in. You take care of them. That's what we're here for," Breezley said.

Brenda Jones frequently camps at the park, which is located near her hometown of Flemingsburg. She said the tree fell in a spot where she has even set up her tent.

"That same spot right there, we've camped many a many a times, right in that same spot," Jones said.

Because the tree fell earlier in the night, people were able to respond in a more timely manner because people were still awake.

A dog was able to escape the tent, but witnesses were unable to track the animal down.