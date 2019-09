Officials say several people were injured when decks collapsed on one another at a three-story house on the Jersey Shore.

Authorities say the collapse happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at the New Jersey Fireman's Convention.

The annual event attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town. Firefighters were likely among those hurt or trapped in the wreckage.

It was unclear how many people were on or under the decks at the time.