Several juveniles, one adult charged in connection to Lexington vehicle thefts

The Lexington Police Department has announced several arrests in connection to thefts from vehicles around the city.

The arrests have happened over the course of two weeks, and include the arrest of one adult, and four teenagers.

26-year-old Ronald Hunter II is charged with multiple counts of receiving stolen property, fraudulent use of a credit card, and theft of a firearm. According to detectives, Hunter may be responsible for hundreds of thefts from vehicles in recent months.

In a separate arrest, police say a 15-year-old suspect is charged with theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor. In that case, police say the suspect stole a 9mm handgun from an unlocked pickup truck.

A third arrest levels charges at two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old. All are charged with receiving stolen property after they were caught driving a car that had been left unattended with a gun inside.

In all, police say that through November of this year, there have been 1,911 thefts from vehicles reported to officials. That’s on track to surpass the number reported last year.

In November alone, officers say 55 guns have been reported stolen from vehicle in Lexington.

