Several pets find their FUR-ever home as people practice being Healthy at Home

During this time that we are "Healthy at Home", it's the perfect opportunity to adopt a furry friend into your forever family.

"We have so much going on out in the world and when we are at home with our pets, like we are supposed to be right now, it allows us to get to know them," Ashley Hammond, Director of Fundraising for the Lexington Humane Society, said. "It allows them to get to know us, our personality, our routines, everything that they will learn to love in the future."

Eventually, things will change as we return to normal, but the Lexington Humane Society hopes you make the choice to keep your new family member.

"We always want this match to be a forever match for your family. We aren't anticipating a whole lot of returns," Hammond said. "We have lots of different resources for pet owners."

They have resources like their pet food pantry. Pretty soon they will also have a lot of kittens.

"We are starting to see kittens come in so everyone always loves to see the small babies come in," Hammond said. "So we are relying on our foster parents even more right now. we have over half of our adoptable animals in foster homes right now."

If you're interested in adopting in adopting or fostering, the Lexington Humane Society has several dogs, cats, and small animals on their website for you to browse.

