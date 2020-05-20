Several restaurants closing, moving as Summit announces changes at Barn Food Hall

In a press release on Wednesday, The Summit at Fritz Farm announced several closures at The Barn Food Hall as owners reconceptualize what the space could be used for.

A number of restaurants that had opened shop in the hall will be closing for good, including Athenian Grill and Atomic Ramen. Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream and Whiskey Bear are considering alternate storefront locations at The Summit. Smithtown Seafood will close its stall to focus on its Honeywood restaurant at The Summit. Kentucky for Kentucky will close its stall and return to a single-storefront operation

“The Summit at Fritz Farm has been a place that fosters community, celebrates Lexington’s rich heritage, and introduces leading market concepts to the area,” says Brian Voyles, general manager of The Summit at Fritz Farm. “We are taking advantage of a rare opportunity to pause, take a closer look, and really determine what is most relevant within the market.”

The Summit is currently evaluating several alternative uses for The Barn, such as entertainment or retail space.

