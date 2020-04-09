Severe weather causes damage across Kentucky

A round of powerful storms rolled through Kentucky early Thursday morning. Damage from the storm was widespread.

In Nicholas County, a barn on Carpenter Road was leveled.

A barn was also destroyed in Mason County. Earlywine Racing, an indoor race track in Mason County, was also damaged along with a number of homes.

Grant County was also hit hard by the overnight storms. A viewer shared pictures of a home that had the siding ripped off.

Lots of tree damage was also reported in Brodhead, in Rockcastle County.

There were no reports of any injuries.

