Sewer project work will affect part of UK campus

Part of the University of Kentucky campus will be impacted by a two-year sewer project.

The project runs between Oliver Lewis Way and Tates Creek Road and will affect several roads near and on campus.

Despite being a relatively short street, Winslow Avenue, sees a lot of traffic.

The construction project, set to begin Monday, will close one lane of the road, and for a few days, shut it down entirely, is something people who live and work nearby have been planning for.

"I live at the hub and that’s how most of us get to class," said Carli DiGiovanni.

The closure is part of a sewer project, replacing lines put in back in the 1930s.

That project is part of a broader $16-million project that will run through 2022.

