Sewer work closing two lanes of I-64 in Woodford, Franklin counties

Drivers should anticipate a slowdown on Interstate 64 Wednesday and Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says lane closures are necessary to replace a sewer line for the Woodford County rest areas.

In order to complete the work, the cabinet says the right two lanes of westbound I-64 will be closed between mile markers 60 and 58.

The lane closure is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. both days.

The I-64 rest areas near mile point 60 will be closed to motorists, with the exception of semi-tractor trailer drivers. The cabinet says temporary accommodations will be in place for truck drivers.

