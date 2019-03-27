Sewer work closing two lanes of I-64 in Woodford, Franklin counties

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 7:29 AM, Mar 27, 2019

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Drivers should anticipate a slowdown on Interstate 64 Wednesday and Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says lane closures are necessary to replace a sewer line for the Woodford County rest areas.

In order to complete the work, the cabinet says the right two lanes of westbound I-64 will be closed between mile markers 60 and 58.

The lane closure is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. both days.

The I-64 rest areas near mile point 60 will be closed to motorists, with the exception of semi-tractor trailer drivers. The cabinet says temporary accommodations will be in place for truck drivers.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus