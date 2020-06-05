Sewer work to cause traffic delays in downtown Lexington

An ongoing sewer project in downtown Lexingotn will cause some traffic changes this weekend.

The intersection of Euvlid Avenue and Woodland Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday, March 5 until 7 a.m. June 8.

Drivers are asked to use Maxwell Street and High Street to avoid the closure.

This joins current road closures on Euclid Ave. The south side lane of the road between Rose Street and Oldham Avenue remains closed. The south side lane of Euvlid also has rolling closures from Oldham Avenue to Marquis Avenue.

"While these are significant road closures all at the same time, we are pleased that the project is moving so quickly," said Charles Martin, director of the Division of Water Quality. "We anticipated that this would be a multi-year project, but we are now expecting to be finished and out of everyone's way by the end of 2020."

Over the next couple of months, sewer construction will continue to move down Euclid Ave. to reach Tates Creek Rd. Visitors to the Chevy Chase business district are encouraged to use Waze and visit the project website for traffic updates.

