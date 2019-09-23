Sex offender solicited kids to use his limo service in Louisiana

An East Texas sex offender is accused of operating a limousine service that catered to children in Louisiana.

Caddo sheriff’s detectives arrested 60-year-old Barry Carroll Hartsell, of the 400 block of Cass County Road 4791 in Atlanta, Texas, after learning he was passing out his business cards at a local sno cone stand and had been doing so at a local high school.

The Facebook page for his limousine service even offers a birthday special; for $25, he would drive a child to and from school in his limousine, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

Louisiana law prohibits sex offenders from owning or working for a limousine service.

And Hartsell did not register his employment with the Caddo Sheriff’s Office, authorities say.

The Texas Public Sex Offender website says Hartsell poses a moderate risk to society and must register annually.

Years ago, he was convicted under Texas Penal Code 21.11 for inappropriate behavior with a teenage boy.

That section of the Texas penal code says “a person commits the offense of indecency with a child if he or she engaged in sexual contact with a child or caused a child to engage in sexual contact.”

Hartsell remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 6:16 p.m. Thursday Sept. 19 as an in-state fugitive and on one count each of failure to register and notify as a sex offender and prohibition of employment for certain sex offenders.

His bonds total $40,000.

