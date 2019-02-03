Police: Sexual assault reported on EKU Property

Eastern Kentucky University Police alerted the campus community Sunday after an assault was reported on EKU property.

Police say a non-EKU affiliated male reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger. Officials say it happened 200-300 feet behind the Baptist Health Medical Center in a wooded area.

EKU Police describe their suspect as a white male, 40-45 years of age, over six feet tall, 240-275 pounds, black goatee, black bushy hair shorter than shoulder length, and was wearing blue jeans, white shirt with "Berea Swim" written on the shirt, and white shoes with green markings.

If you have information, you’re asked to call EKU Police Department at 859-622-1111. You can also provide information anonymously through the LiveSafe app or the EKU Police Tip Reporting form at http://police.eku.edu/eku-tip-reporting.

