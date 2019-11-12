Richmond shelters help homeless as temperatures drop

With temperatures dropping shelters are doing what they can to help the homeless.

Shelters are welcoming people who need a warm place to stay. (WKYT)

Some shelters are providing coats, hats, and gloves, while others are expanding the number of people they take in.

In Richmond, the Salvation Army has issued its white flag for Tuesday night. This means that anybody can come to their shelter to get warm.

The shelters say they are expecting more people to come in than normal, and they are urging people to come in if they need a warm place to stay.

The shelters say Richmond has a homeless population of 300 people and while most choose to stay outside, the frigid air has caused many to find some type of resource to use on Tuesday night.

"We've had a lot of phone calls today asking what the policies are, asking if we had room, so there have been some phone calls today come through about it. I'm sure it's expectation of what the night is going to be," said Salvation Army Sergeant Kevin Justice.

Shelter officials say they are getting out more bedding just in case and clearing up rooms that aren't normally used for people.