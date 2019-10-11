Shepard Smith leaves Fox News Channel

In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 photo, Shepard Smith interviews Jon Stewart during a taping of the Shepard Smith Reporting program on the Fox News Channel in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By  | 
Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) - Shepard Smith, whose newscast on Fox News Channel seemed increasingly an outlier on a network dominated by supporters of President Trump, says he is leaving the network.

His last broadcast was Friday.

Smith has worked at Fox News Channel since the network started in 1996.

Smith says in a statement that he asked the company to let him leave. He gave no reason for the seemingly sudden decision.

Smith anchored an afternoon newscast that often debunked some of the statements made by opinion hosts like Sean Hannity at night.

 