Sheppard family excited to see where son Reed plays in college

The Sheppard family name is synonymous with basketball in Kentucky. Both Jeff and Stacey are former players for the Wildcats and they still spend their days on the court, but this time in the stands.

Their daughter Madison is entering her junior year at Campbellsville and their son Reed is set to begin his sophomore season at North Laurel High School.

As his recruitment ramps up, people are wondering if he'll get an offer and ultimately play for Kentucky. No matter where Reed plays, his father Jeff will be proud of him no matter what.

"It's going to be his decision," said Sheppard. "We're going to support him whatever direction he goes. We're going to wear whatever color he wears and we're going to wear with pride so we just look forward to enjoying every step of the way."

"For right now, we're going to enjoy wearing kelly green and royal blue at North Laurel and try to pull them through winning some ball games and then hopefully they can win some tournaments and get onto the state tournament and experience playing at that level."