Sheriff: 1 dead in Pulaski County motorcycle crash

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating a weekend motorcycle crash in Somerset.

Deputies responded to the crash after 8 p.m. Saturday on Slate Branch Road.

When they arrived, deputies determined a motorcycle and pickup collided. Investigators believe the motorcyclist, 26-year-old Ryan Ray of Somerset, traveled into the opposite lane and struck the pickup.

Ray was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup declined treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.