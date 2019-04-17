Sheriff: 2 dead in Kentucky wreck after vehicle crashes into tree

Authorities say two are dead after a driver lost control of his vehicle before hitting a tree.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office announced Aaron Wingfield, 20, of Bowling Green and Krista Vincent, 23, of Smiths Grove died in the Tuesday afternoon wreck on Hays Lodge Road.

Investigators say Wingfield was driving when he lost control of his vehicle. He tried to regain control of the vehicle, but he overcorrected and hit the tree.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene at the crash.