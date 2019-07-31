Sheriff: 2 detained after social media video shows dog abused

Authorities in Laurel county have announced two are being detained after a widely-circulated social media video shows a dog being punched in the face.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says the dog in the video was later found dead. Deputies have recovered the dog's remains.

The Snapchat video shows a person lining up the punch before moving his fist back and hitting the dog. The dog could be heard wimpering at the end of the video.

One adult and one juvenile are detained in connection to the case.

Sheriff John Root told the public he appreciated the reports, as it helped with the investigation.