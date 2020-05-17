Sheriff: Assault with axe sends woman to hospital, Knox County man arrested

The Knox County Sheriff Department says a man was arrested after assaulting a woman with an axe.

Officials say they responded to an assault report in the Lick Branch area of Flat Lick and found a woman with severe trauma and bleeding. After further investigation, they found that a David Gray, a 64-year-old man who lives near the woman, came to her home intoxicated and armed with an axe.

Officials say Gray approached her and swung the axe at her head. They say she was able to block the axe, but received severe injuries in the process.

Law enforcement tracked Gray to his home where they say they had to make entry and arrest him. He was taken to the Knox County Jail.

Officials say the woman was taken from the scene by Knox EMS and flown to UK Chandler Hospital for treatment.