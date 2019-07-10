Sheriff: Boy, 11, walks 8 miles from home after Laurel County grandmother kicks him out

Laurel County authorities have arrested a woman after deputies say her grandson walked eight miles from his home after being kicked out.

Deputies and London police responded to a business on South Laurel Road early Wednesday morning after an 11-year-old was found walking in the area.

Investigators learned the boy and his grandmother, 57-year-old Patricia Rose, got in an argument at a home on Rita Lane, and Rose told the boy to leave the home at 1:30 a.m.

Deputies believe the boy walked from the home into London without the grandmother making an attempt to locate him. The grandmother has custody of the child.

The child was unharmed.

Rose was arrested and charged with criminal abuse. She was placed in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Social services placed the child with other family members.