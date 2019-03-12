Sheriff: Boy, 4, shows up unattended at Laurel County home; drug-using mom arrested

A woman is behind bars after deputies say she was using drugs while her 4-year-old son wandered away from her.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Riviera Lane after someone said the boy showed up at the home alone.

Deputies learned the child's home was a short distance away, and they learned the child's mother, 36-year-old Deborah Donette Huff of Annville, was smoking methamphetamine and using suboxone. She failed to call authorities as the child was gone from the home for at least 30 minutes.

Huff was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and public intoxication. She was placed in the Laurel County Detention Center. Social services is assisting the sheriff's office with the child.